Elisabeth Shue and Anthony Starr in ‘The Boys’. Image Credit: Supplied

Superhero satire ‘The Boys’ will be returning with its highly-anticipated second season on September 4.

The first three episodes of ‘The Boys’ season two will come out on September 4. New episodes will be available each Friday culminating the season finale on October 9.

The announcement was released during a “streaming virtual event, which included the entire cast and executive producer Eric Kripke revealing the opening moments of season two.

“We cannot wait to show you season two. It’s crazier, stranger, more intense, more emotional,” said creator and executive producer Kripke.

“In fact, it’s too much — so the Surgeon General has insisted we air the first three episodes on September 4, then air the remaining five episodes weekly after that. We wanted to give you time to freak out, digest, discuss, come down from the high, before we give you another dose. We only have your well-being in mind. Hope you love the season as much as we do,” he added.

The eight-episode series will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

‘The Boys’ is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as deities — abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

The more intense season two finds ‘The Boys’ on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.

A still from 'The Boys' season 2 Image Credit: Amazon Studios

In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) will be seen trying to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is seen trying to navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own.

On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalise on the nation’s paranoia.