American actress Linda Hamilton’s twin sister, Leslie Hamilton Freas, has died at 63.
Leslie’s only film credit is for ‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)’.
In the film, she served as a double for sister Linda, who famously played Sarah Connor in the franchise. Leslie could also be spotted playing Linda’s reflection in one scene, and played a younger Connor in an apocalyptic dream.
Leslie, who worked as an ER nurse and, later in life, as a hospice nurse, “passed away unexpectedly” on August 22, according to a Burlington County Times obituary. She was in New Jersey.
Leslie is survived by three children and two grandchildren, according to reports.