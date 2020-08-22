Elizabeth Debicki, left, and John David Washington in a scene from "Tenet." Image Credit: AP

Director Christopher Nolan’s new thriller ‘Tenet’ received warm reviews on Friday as US cinema chains reopened with industry-wide safety measures aimed at reassuring audiences during a pandemic.

‘Tenet’ is the first big-budget movie from a major Hollywood studio to head to theatres since the coronavirus outbreak shuttered theatres around the world in March.

Ticket sales for the film from AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros will be closely watched as a gauge of how many people will leave their homes to go to the movies. The film opens in 70 countries starting on August 26 (the film releases in the UAE on August 27) and in the United States on September 3.

‘Tenet’ got an 87 per cent approval rate on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, although critics said its time-bending plot was so contorted, it was hard to follow at times.

Star John David Washington plays a CIA operative recruited to help the shadowy Tenet organisation that is trying to stop an apocalyptic event.

The Times of London called the two-and-a-half-hour film a “globetrotting, jaw-dropping and delightfully convoluted big-screen blockbuster” and added “Cinema, finally, has returned.” The New York Times said the movie was enjoyable and “reassuringly massive in every way as a piece of moviemaking shot across multiple global locations.” IndieWire was less impressed, calling the movie a “humorless disappointment.” The Hollywood Reporter said “Tenet” has a lot riding on it.

“There will be viewers scrutinising every tweet, review and opinion aggregator as they weigh whether to leave their quarantine bubbles to see it,” it said.

Theatres have been gradually opening around the world. In the United States, major chains including AMC Theatres and Cineworld Plc’s Regal Cinemas opened their doors for this weekend with limited attendance, mask requirements and other measures to reduce the chances of catching the disease.

The National Association of Theatre Owners announced on Friday that operators of more than 30,000 screens had agreed a standard set of procedures.