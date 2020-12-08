Last week, ‘Star Wars’ audiences were thrilled to see the full-blown return of fan-favourite character Boba Fett in the Disney+ series ‘The Mandalorian’. But actor Temuera Morrison is ready to do more with his character.
In an interview with New York Times, Morrison said, “I think a lot of it depends on how things go with this season, but I don’t really know. I wanted to bring everything I had to that [episode] and give them a glimmer of what I can offer. There’s room for this to go someplace. I hope I’m going to be included,” said Morrison.
Previously, James Mangold (‘Logan’) was all set to write/direct a prequel film centered around the famous bounty hunter. The project, which also had Josh Trank attached as director at some point, was eventually put on hold when ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ tanked at the box office.
In early November of this year, however, it was reported that a Boba Fett miniseries for Disney+ was on the verge of filming.
But we’re not done with Boba Fett just as yet, anyway. At the end of the last ‘Mandalorian’ episode, ‘Chapter 14: The Tragedy’, we saw Baby Yoda (grogu) get kidnapped by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), forcing Mando (Pedro Pascal) to team up with Boba Fett to rescue the Child.
‘The Mandalorian’ season two will air for two more episodes on OSN in the UAE. New episodes drop every Saturday.