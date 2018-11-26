Lucas “said in a memorable understatement, ‘I don’t want anyone to notice the costumes,’” John Mollo wrote in a foreword to ‘Star Wars Costumes: The Original Trilogy’ by Brandon Alinger. “Unlike period films, where there are limits to what is historically correct, there are none in science fiction, and the director can ask for any outlandish thing he wants with the cost being his main handicap. George wasn’t like that. He strongly believed that the costumes should be real clothes, and that if they were noticed too much they would distract the attention of the audience.”