LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: Bruce Springsteen (L) and Martin Scorsese speak onstage at Netflix FYSEE Opening Night "Springsteen On Broadway" at Raleigh Studios on May 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

Bruce Springsteen is kicking off the Emmys campaign for his Netflix film ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ with an acoustic performance of ‘Dancing in the Dark’ and a deep and wide-ranging chat with filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

Springsteen and Scorsese spoke on stage Sunday evening in Los Angeles about their first meeting at The Roxy in 1975, how their Catholic upbringings influenced their art and why they both love the stories of Flannery O’Connor.

Springsteen says he botched the first night of filming ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ because he was too inside his own head, but that he felt more comfortable the second night.