Jada Pinkett Smith called out the YouTuber saying she is done with excuses

Jada Pinkett Smith with her mum, Adrienne Banfield-Norris (right), daughter Willow (second right) and son Jaden. Image Credit: GN Archives

The Smith family have called out Shane Dawson for sexualising Willow Smith in an old clip that has resurfaced online.

The years-old video shows the YouTuber pretending to perform a sexual act as he looks at a poster of a then 11-year-old Willow.

“Shane Dawson … I am done with the excuses,” wrote actress Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow’s mother.

Jaden, Willow’s brother, also slammed Dawson on Twitter.

“SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BY MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT,” wrote Jaden, 21.

Willow, who is now 19, released her first single, ‘Whip My Hair’, when she was 10 years old in 2010.

DAWSON APOLOGIES FOR BLACK FACE AND SLURS

Shane Dawson Image Credit: GN Archives

Dawson, 31, who gained popularity for his conspiracy theory videos on YouTube, had recently come under fire for posting racist content in the past.

He posted an apology on YouTube, in which he addresses using blackface and the n-word.

He also apologises for previous jokes about paedophelia, but does not address the Willow video in particular.

“That is disgusting, that is gross, it is not something I would ever do. It is something I did for shock value because I thought it was funny, or like, ‘Oh my god, my child molester character,’ or whatever,” said Dawson.

Dawson has one of the most-subscribed-to channels in the world with more than 23 million subscribers.

Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith Image Credit: Agencies

Twitter users took notice of Jaden and Jada’s criticisms on June 28.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, but this might be the single biggest criticism of a YouTuber coming from a traditional celebrity,” wrote D’Angelo Wallace.

Users also posted a video in which Dawson performs a ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ skit and plays Will Smith’s character in blackface.