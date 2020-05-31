1 of 11
Whether its beekeeping or frog hunting, here are some celebrities who have strange interests besides acting. Ed Sheeran , who is Britain’s tenth highest-earning musician has installed a beehive at his 16-acre Suffolk home. According to media reports 'Shape Of You' hit-maker has installed a wooden beehive in the grounds so that he can produce his own honey at his estate in Suffolk.
Aamir Khan loves drumming. The actor has showcased this skill during promotional events. He is also fond of playing chess and has invited many of his co-stars for a round at his place.
Paris Hilton can't get enough of frog hunting on her ranches. While the public may think that Paris Hilton’s dogs are the only animals in her life, the socialite also likes to unwind by catching amphibians and reptiles around her ranch, especially frogs. Known for being an animal rights activist, Hilton has made it clear that her methods for catching her precious frogs is totally humane, and that she always releases them back into the wild.
Alia Bhatt is fond of painting, that too, charcoal painting. She discovered this talent of hers while studying in the ninth standard. She has even gifted her creations to co-stars, Arjun Kapoor being one of them.
Since the time Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have shared the silver screen for the first time in Quentin Tarantino’s new film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, the handsome megastars have been making ceramics together at Pitt’s Sculpture Studio. According to media reports, the pottery geeks have forged a budding bromance over ceramics and sandwiches since the movie wrapped. The boys together create art until the early hours of morning.
The academy award actress has demonstrated her love for knives in the roles she has played in films such as Wanted, Tomb Raider, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Angelina Jolie has been collecting knives ever since she got her first when she was 11 or 12 years old. She loves collecting knives from different countries as each are different and remind her of history and various traditions. Although the size of her collection is unknown, we’re sure it’s quite impressive.
Gadgets King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is known for his tech love. His friends and family consider him to be a gadget freak. The star loves to keep himself updated on the latest technology and going by the rumours, an entire floor of his house is dedicated to just gadgets.
Taylor Swift's New Hobby: Making Snow Globes. Taylor Swift is known for having a crafty side and DIY project. However, there is one thing that she does in particular that stands out among her other projects. Every year during the holiday season, she gifts her die-hard fans with home-made snow globes.
Kangana Ranaut is obsessed with cooking since childhood. She has been treating her close ones to sumptuous dishes. According to sources, Kangana had turned chef on the sets of "Queen" in Paris and had cooked bhindi masala and dal tadka for the entire crew.
Sir Rod Stewart may have an obvious passion for music, but not everybody knows about his obsession with model trains. He does not go anywhere without his model trains. Even when he goes on tour, he’s been known to bring some of his most prized trains with him, often booking an extra hotel room so there’s ample space for him to set up his track.
Ranbir Kapoor's festish for the game came to light when he bought a football team. He loves to play football with his buddies on Sundays when he is in Mumbai. He is an ISL football team stakeholder and supports Barcelona, besides being a fan of the Catalan Club.
