Washington: Canadian film director Shawn Levy, who is busy putting the final touches on Marvel's 'Deadpool & Wolverine', is in contention for the film and maybe the studio's choice to direct the next Avengers film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The development is described as very early. According to sources, Marvel and Levy are discussing the idea, and the studio delivered the newest script to the filmmaker late last week. However, insiders claim that other directors are also vying for the high-profile gig.

There is reason for some caution. Marvel previously--and quietly -- offered the directing gig to Levy in mid-March, but at that point, the filmmaker turned it down. Scheduling was the concern at the time, as Levy is moving from various duties on 'Deadpool & Wolverine', which opens July 26, to the last season of Stranger Things.

He is due to direct two episodes of the Netflix series, and has other executive producer duties on the show, which would take him into next year.

Originally, the timeframe did not work for Marvel, but sources claim the studio has pushed the film back several months, creating an opportunity.

The fact that Marvel has re-engaged with Levy demonstrates how keen the studio is to work with him again, as well as how successful Deadpool & Wolverine appears to have been for both the studio and the filmmaker.

'Loki' creator Michael Waldron wrote the recent drafts of the script for the project, which would be the fifth Avengers movie. It was at one point subtitled Kang Dynasty, but that was before Marvel parted ways with actor Jonathan Majors, who was playing the villain. Destin Daniel Cretton previously was going to direct Kang but departed in November.