‘Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No,’ she says

Sharon Osbourne. Image Credit: AP

TV show host Sharon Osbourne has again defended Piers Morgan amid the controversy surrounding his comments about Meghan Markle.

Following Morgan’s departure from the show ‘Good Morning Britain’, which he stormed off from after being confronted by a colleague, Osbourne tweeted her support for him.

“.@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you,” she wrote. “People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

Piers Morgan

‘The Talk’ co-host on Wednesday spoke about not agreeing with what Morgan said but defending his right to say it.

“Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No,” Osbourne, 68, said on her show. “Because it’s his opinion. It’s not my opinion... I support him for his freedom of speech, and he’s my friend.”

“But why is it that because I supported a long-time friend and work colleague of mine for years that everybody goes, if you support him, then you must be racist because he’s racist?” Osbourne asked. “I’m not racist.”

However, her ‘Talk’ co-hosts called her out for her support of Morgan, who has been accused of being racist towards Markle for years.

“He doesn’t want to understand how Meghan was treated was racism and then says… I don’t see it as being racist — I don’t believe what she’s going through — it’s that white entitlement, privilege that makes it racist upon itself,” a co-host Sheryl Underwood said. “So if you’re saying I stand with you, how do you address people who say then you are standing with racism? I’m not saying that you are.”