Britain's Prince Harry (R) arrives with girlfriend Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017. Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had been teased for days. So it was a shock to find when it aired Sunday night that it included a number of explosive revelations about the couple and their fraught relationship with the British royal family.
Image Credit: AFP
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle greet wellwishers on a walkabout as they arrive for an engagement at Nottingham Contemporary in Nottingham, central England, on December 1, 2017 which is hosting a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair. - Meghan Markle has experienced remarkable highs and lows during a tumultuous period in which she married into royalty and became a mother before souring on life in Britain and returning to the United States. The 39-year-old American former television actress shot to global stardom with her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017 and their fairytale wedding six months later.
Image Credit: AFP
Meghan and Prince Harry sparked a crisis by alleging that a family member made a racist remark about the colour of their son's skin and that she was alienated to the point of contemplating suicide. Above, Prince Harry gestures to his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle as they meet participants at the UK team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village in Bath, southwest England on April 6, 2018.
Image Credit: AFP
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk down the west steps of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony.
Image Credit: AFP
Britain’s Prince Harry gestures next to his wife Meghan as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
Image Credit: REUTERS
In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo, members of the royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, with from left, Britain's Prince Charles, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, as they watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London.
Image Credit: Reuters
Prince Harry holds a toy from a young child in the crowd at the Viaduct Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand, October 30, 2018.
Image Credit: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, prepare to depart at Nadi airport in Nadi, Fiji, October 25, 2018.
Image Credit: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan walk through a Redwoods forest in Rotorua, New Zealand, October 31, 2018.
Image Credit: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan meet participants of Fluro Friday, an event organized to tackle mental health issues, during their visit to Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, October 19, 2018.
Image Credit: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan interact with Luke Vincent, 5, after arriving at Dubbo airport, Dubbo, Australia in 2018.
Image Credit: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pose with their son Archie in this undated handout photo. Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s revelation that their next child is a girl, photographer Misan Harriman released a beautiful new picture of the couple with Archie.
Image Credit: Missan Hariman/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 08, 2019.
Image Credit: AFP
Prince Harry and Meghan receive a present for baby Archie as they meet players of the New York Yankees in London, June 29, 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters
This official christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows Prince Harry and Meghan with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle with the Rose Garden in the background, July 6, 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters
This official christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess shows Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with their son, Archie and the Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, July 6, 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, visit Auwal Mosque, the first and oldest mosque in South Africa, in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town, September 24, 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 09, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London on March 05, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are pictured following an announcement that they are expecting their second child.
Image Credit: Missan Hariman/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex