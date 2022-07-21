Country singer Shania Twain is all set to tell her life story in her own words in Netflix documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’, the trailer for which was released on July 20. The movie releases on the streamer on July 26.
“Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary. You gotta be brave,” the iconic Canadian star says in a voice-over as she drives across lush green hills.
Twain is known for successfully blending country and pop music, and becoming one of the best-selling musicians of all time because of it. Her hits such as ‘You’re Still the One’, ‘From This Moment On’ and ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ are just a few of the tracks that have defined Twain’s over two-decade long career.
Netflix describes the documentary as the “story of a woman who wanted to make her own way, completely independent of anyone else; the story of an artist who took enormous risks ... The film traces her emergence as a crossover artist, defying the stereotypes of what it took to be a country star, and takes viewers through her vision during ‘Come On Over’ to become a global pop phenomenon.”
‘Not Just a Girl’ will also feature guest appearances from Lionel Richie, Diplo, Avril Lavigne and Orville Peck.
Music legend Richie said in the trailer: “She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres. She was a trailblazer.”
Twain will also share details about her high-profile 2008 separation and eventual divorce from Robert “Mutt” Lange after he cheated on her with her best friend Marie-Anne Thiebaud.
“It was similarly intense to losing my parents,” Twain, 56, said in the trailer. “I thought I had lost my voice forever. I thought that was it.”
She eventually ended up marrying Marie-Anne’s ex-husband Frederic Thiebaud in 2011.