“It’s time for you to take your place,” a voice says in the brand new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’.
On Monday, the studio dropped the official teaser trailer for the much-awaited feature — Marvel’s first film to star an Asian lead.
The trailer serves as a short introduction to Shang-Chi as he faces off against the mysterious Ten Rings organisation and its true leader, the Mandarin (not to be confused with Ben Kingsley’s fake Mandarin from ‘Iron Man 3’).
Featuring martial arts choreography the likes of which Marvel has never attempted before (we’re looking at you, ‘Iron Fist’), the trailer promises high-octane action with a healthy dose of family drama.
The surprise trailer drop also coincided with lead star Simu Liu’s birthday, catching even the unsuspecting actor unawares.
“Happy Birthday @SimuLiu! We hope you enjoy your birthday present. Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and experience it only in theatres September 3,” read the caption to the trailer video, released on Marvel Studio’s official social media handles.
“GHUUFXDTGVXDFGHVCDDTGHUIKKBVCDSTYGHJHGGHHJBVGGFYFYGUBIH THIS IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” replied a stunned Liu, retweeting the trailer.
‘Shang-Chi’ is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz. David Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.
The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.
‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is also set to mark Marvel’s return to exclusively theatrical films. Unlike ‘Black Widow’, which will be released concurrently on Disney Plus Premier Access and in theatres, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ will debut in theatres only on September 3, 2021.