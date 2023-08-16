As ‘Indiana Jones’, the fictional professor of archaeology, Harrison Ford would visit historical sites around the world, uncovering esoteric artefacts as part of his escapades — and evade all forms of reptiles in terror-inducing and claustrophobic underground structures. Ironically, a species of snake has now been named after the American actor who recently bid adieu to the adventure film franchise.
A new species of snake discovered in Peru has been named Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, recognising his efforts for environmental advocacy, BBC News reported. The snake was discovered by a group of researchers from Germany, the US and Peru in South American country’s Otishi National Park last year.
Ford, who is also vice-chair of the non-profit group Conservation International, said it was “humbling”.
“These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it’s always the ones that terrify children,” Ford told Conservation International. “I don’t understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won’t fear the night.”
“The snake’s got eyes you can drown in, and he spends most of the day sunning himself by a pool of dirty water — we probably would’ve been friends in the early ‘60s,” Ford was quoted as saying. “It’s a reminder that there’s still so much to learn about our wild world — and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere.”
The species, BBC News reported, is a slender snake, measuring 16 inches (40.6cm) when fully grown. It’s not harmful to humans.
The scientists who discovered the reptile, according to ‘The Telegraph’, hope this will draw attention to the dangers reptiles and all forms of wildlife face.
“Was it worth it?” biology professor Edgar Lehr of Illinois Wesleyan University, who led the expedition, was quoted as saying by the publication. “Yes — discovering new species, including Harrison Ford’s snake, is always worth it.”
Ford and wildlife nomenclature
But this isn’t the first time an animal has been named after the actor, also known for the ‘Star Trek’ series. The actor also has a species of ant and spider — Calponia and Pheidole Harrisonfordi — taking after his name.
Talk about being immortalised by science.