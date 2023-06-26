1 of 13
With the Eid-Al-Adha holidays beginning tomorrow, here's your chance to catch up on the new movies in the UAE theater block. From Korean action comedy to thrillers in various languages and genres, it's not slim pickings this Eid. Here's a round-up of the movies releasing mostly on June 29. With this list in hand, there's little standing between you and a good time at the movies.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 13
‘Indiana Jones & The Dial Of Destiny’ (English): Starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Mads Mikkelsen, archaeologist Indiana Jones, a.k.a. “The man with the hat,” is back at what he does best — high-stake adventure centred on ancient artefacts. In this latest instalment, Henry Jones Jr., who prefers to go by the name Indiana, races against time to retrieve a legendary artefact that can change the course of history. If reports are to be believed, this fifth instalment could also be your last chance to watch Ford pull on his battered hat and jacket. Ford, who is 80, told Total Film: “This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character.”
Image Credit: AP
3 of 13
‘The Roundup: No Way Out’ (Korean) Starring actors Ma Dong-seok, Lee Jun-Hyuk, and Munetaka Aoki, this Korean action-comedy film is the sequel to the 2022 blockbuster ‘The Roundup’. Beloved police officer Ma Seok-do returns as the renegade cop who takes on ruthless Japanese drug dealers in the latest instalment.
Image Credit: IMDB
4 of 13
‘Elb03b03’ (Arabic): Starring Amir Karara, Yasmine Sabri, Bassem Samra, and Mohammad Abdul Rahman, this romantic drama revolves around a pharmacist who falls in love with a criminal. This cautionary tale of forbidden romance and attraction chronicles how the criminal tries to mend his nefarious ways in the name of love and companionship.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 13
‘The First Slam Dunk’ (Japanese): Starring a raft of actors, including Shugo Nakamura, Jun Kasama, Shin’ichiro Kamio, Subaru Kimura, and Kenta Miyake, this Japanese animated sports film is written and directed by Takehiko Inonue and is based on his Slam Dunk manga series. This anime coming-of-age tale follows a Japanese high school basketball team navigating competition, friendship, and adolescence with aplomb. Widely celebrated in Japan after its theatrical release, this film won the Japan Academy Prize For Animation Of The Year and was the fifth highest-grossing anime film of all time.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 13
‘No Hard Feelings’ (English): In the mood for a wicked, risqué comedy? Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence plays Maddie, who’s desperate for some quick cash and takes on a questionable job at a wealthy home in Montauk. The rich couple had placed an ad for a suitable date for their socially awkward 19-year-old son. The worried parents are desperate to “bring him out of his shell” before he enrolls at Princeton and opt for some unconventional means. What follows is a string of hilarious and heartwarming situations. The movie also features Matthew Broderick and Natalie Morales in crucial roles.
Image Credit: IMDB
7 of 13
‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’ (Hindi): Starring one of Bollywood’s most beloved actors, Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani, this one is a romantic comedy high on drama, emotions, and a few tears. Aaryan plays a Gujarati lad who’s desperate to fall in love, and he finds his match in Advani’s character. Remember, love is complicated, and this movie extracts that sentiment beautifully.
Image Credit: IMDB
8 of 13
‘Spy’ (Telugu): Starring Iswarya Menon, Nikhil Siddharth and Aryan Rajesh, this Telugu thriller dwells on the unsolved mystery of Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s death. Siddarth plays a fierce RAW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent who attempts to find the connection between a notorious arms dealer and Bose’s death.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 13
‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’ (Urdu): Starring Pakistani talents Mehwish Hayat, Wajah Ali, and Ramsha Khan, this glossy anthology feature showcases three different short films across various genres. Each chapter is directed by different filmmakers, and this is the first time that Pakistani cinema is opting for disparate multiple stories in a single film.
Image Credit: IMDB
10 of 13
‘Master Gardener’ (English): Actor Joel Edgerton plays a horticulturist with a dark secret in this crime thriller. This murky tale of a meticulous horticulturist dedicated to maintaining the grounds of a picturesque estate and his dynamics with his wealthy dowager-employer might be worth a riveting watch.
Image Credit: IMDB
11 of 13
‘Yung Libro Sa Napanood Ko’ (Tagalog): Starring Bela Padilla, Yoo Min-gon, Boboy Garrovillo, and Lorna Tolentino, this romantic drama is high on emotions and plot twists. Bela Padilla plays Lisa, who writes her own book and embarks on an adventure of a lifetime.
Image Credit: IMDB
12 of 13
‘Carry on Jatta 3’ (Punjabi): Starring Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon and Jaswinder Bhalla, this glossy comedy revolves around Jass and Meet, who are in love but face resistance from their families. So Jass comes up with a plan that unravels a comedy of errors. If you are in the mood for an easy watch and laughs, this is a good pit stop.
Image Credit: IMDB
13 of 13
Maamannan (Tamil): Fahadh Faasil is one of India’s most enterprising and innovative talents, and he plays the antagonist in this explosive social drama along with talents such as Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh and the veteran comedian Vadivelu in a serious role. A father-son duo from an oppressed community fight back against an influential leader who brooks no dissent from anyone.
Image Credit: IMDB