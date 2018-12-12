Action-adventure film ‘6 Underground’ has wrapped up principal photography in Abu Dhabi, after completing a 27-day shoot in the emirate.
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds was in town with co-star Ben Hardy and director Michael Bay, where they shot in 24 locations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Liwa and Ras Al Khaimah.
Reynolds spoke about the experience on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ last week.
“The Abu Dhabi portion was about six weeks. It was a lot of fun. It was interesting to bring my kids to this entirely new culture,” said Reynolds.
He celebrated Thanksgiving in the UAE with his two daughters, aged two and four, and his actress-wife Blake Lively. He also may have disturbed the continuity of the shoot with an unfortunate haircut.
“The last portion of the movie, I’m just wearing a hat the whole time, so I decided to just get a haircut. But I went to a barber in like a strip mall there. It looked like someone cut my hair with a loofah, like they just sort of rubbed it off. Or maybe used a hammer,” joked Reynolds.
‘6 Underground’ is set to stream on Netflix next year and has been reported to have a $150 million (Dh550.8 million) budget. It filmed in Italy (Florence, Siena, Taranto and Rome), starting in August, before moving to the UAE in November.
“The UAE, and Abu Dhabi in particular, has provided diverse backdrops that have added to the richness of our production,” said director Bay. “I look forward to returning to the UAE in the future to spend time exploring all that the country has to offer.”
‘6 Underground’ is now in post-production.