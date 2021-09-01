Rose McGowan and Oprah Winfrey Image Credit: GN Archives

Hollywood actress Rose McGowan has strong feelings about TV icon Oprah Winfrey — and she’s not mincing words about it on Twitter.

McGowan called out Winfrey’s ties to convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and music producer Russell Simmons, who was accused of sexual abuse.

McGowan posted an old picture of Winfrey kissing Weinstein on the cheek and wrote: “I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t. From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s [sic] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard.”

The ‘Scream’ actress was a prominent voice in the #MeToo movement and in 2017 accused Weinstein of raping her. Also in 2017, Simmons faced allegations of rape and sexual assault from at least 20 women, many of them teenagers at the time of the alleged abuse.

Winfrey had been an executive producer on a 2020 documentary ‘On the Record’ about Simmons’ alleged victims. However, the famed TV personality eventually backed out.

“I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer on the untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering documentary, and it will not air on Apple TV+,” Winfrey said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter in January 2020.