Actor-politician Govinda, who was hospitalised with a gunshot injury at a Mumbai hospital, is now all set to return home.

On Friday morning, Govinda's wife Sunita spoke with mediapersons and shared a health update of the 'Hero No. 1' star.

"Right now his health is absolutely fine...It is due to the blessings of Mata Rani and everyone that he is fine and in a few days he will start his work...Sir (Govinda) will leave from here by 12-1 pm today," she said.

Govinda was rushed to the hospital on October 1 after his licenced revolver allegedly misfired, resulting in a bullet wound to his knee.

The incident took place at approximately 4:45 am on Tuesday.

According to the Mumbai Police, Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in the cupboard when it accidentally discharged.

His manager, Shashi Sinha, provided further details said, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

In a message to his fans from hospital, Govinda expressed his appreciation for their prayers and well-wishes.

"Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents, and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr. Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," he stated in a heartfelt audio message.