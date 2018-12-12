Viewed from different angles, ‘Roma’ becomes either a seething confession of middle-class guilt, a complacent declaration of love or, most believably and movingly, a conflicted mixture of the two. If we never quite get to hear what Cleo makes of her lot, that’s indicative of an entrenched social system that gives men like Cuaron greater powers and outlets of expression. If ‘Roma’ is his magnum opus, it’s the beneficiary of multiple tiers of privilege, from his wealthy upbringing to the Hollywood success that enabled him to make this muscularly uncommercial personal project at all, much less see it given the full red-carpet treatment. (It’s not as if many of ‘Roma’s’ most vocal champions are regular proponents of Mexican neo-realist cinema, after all.)