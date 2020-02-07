The actor’s features came the closest to the ancient Greeks’ idea of ‘perfection’

Robert Pattinson. Image Credit: EPA

Robert Pattinson has been declared the most handsome man in the world, according to a scientific study.

In October 2019, Bella Hadid was declared the most beautiful woman in the world. And now, Robert Pattinson has been declared the “most handsome man,” as per a report by E!News.

The 33-year-old actors’ eyebrows, eyes, jaw, nose, lips and general facial shape were measured against the features of other male celebrities and he apparently came the closest to the ancient Greeks’ idea of ‘perfection.’ A technique believed to be used by painters in the European Renaissance, The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi was determined to consider the idea of perfection.

Scientists have developed a mathematical formula to help explain what makes a person beautiful, and it produces a percentage that determines how close to ‘perfection’ someone’s face is. According to the formula, Pattinson came in at 92.15 per cent.

In addition to the ‘The Batman’ actor, the list of the world’s ‘most handsome’ men features nine other celebrities.