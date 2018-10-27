Among the dozen-plus critics of President Trump targeted by someone mailing bombs this week, Robert De Niro stood alone as the sole celebrity on the list. On Friday he took advantage of that dubious distinction to send a message.

“There’s something more powerful than bombs, and that’s your vote,” the Oscar-winning actor said in a statement. “People must vote!”

An envelope with a pipe-and-wires device was received at his TriBeCa Studios this week. Similar packages turned up that were directed toward prominent figures including former President Obama, Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, former CIA director John Brennan, former Atty Gen Eric H Holder Jr, Rep Maxine Waters and businessman/investor/activist George Soros.