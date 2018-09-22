Rihanna — aka Robyn Fenty — has a fancy new title courtesy of her home island of Barbados: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

The new distinction means she now has official power to promote education, tourism and investment in the 34km-long country.

Rihanna has been a cultural ambassador since 2008 and told Barbados Today that she’s looking forward to working with the prime minister and other officials to “reimagine Barbados.”

“Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education,” Prime Minister Mia Mottley told Barbados Today. “She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home.”

The singer’s love of home was evident in this Conde Nast Traveller interview.

“I have the best memories of spending long days at the beach with my two younger brothers,” she said. “I knew I had to leave to further my career — but it will always be home.”

Meanwhile, fans can catch the pop star and entrepreneur in Dubai on September 29 for a make-up masterclass, with all proceeds going to charity.

Sephora and Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s make-up brand, have partnered up for the teaching event. For the first time, Rihanna and her make-up artists, Priscilla Ono and Hector Espinal, will give exclusive behind-the-scenes tips and tricks. The venue is yet to be announced. Tickets start from Dh1,000.