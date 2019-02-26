Rami Malek’s relatives in Egypt huddled around a TV set at home as if cheering the national soccer team, but they were celebrating his first best actor Oscar for his role in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. Rami’s 24-year-old cousin, Fadi, said uncles, aunts and their children had gathered at the family house in the hamlet of Feltaous in Minya province, 265km south of Cairo, to watch the Academy Awards live from Los Angeles.