R Kelly risks being evicted from his Chicago recording studio unless he pays some $174,000 (Dh639,032) in back rent and other costs by January 21.
Court documents in a July lawsuit seeking payment from the singer were obtained by the Chicago Tribune for a story on Monday. They include a signed eviction notice put on hold to give Kelly until next week to pay.
The #MeToo and #MuteRKelly movements held recent protests outside the studio. Among other things, they called on promoters to stop booking his concerts.
A Lifetime documentary, ‘Surviving R Kelly,’ recently drew fresh attention to allegations that go back years. His lawyer, Steve Greenberg, has said his client is a victim of a TV hit piece. Kelly has denied all the allegations.