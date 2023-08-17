Dubai: Media reports in the US confirmed on Thursday that actress and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra was taking a step back from the restaurant business that she helped launch in 2021.

Named 'Sona' - which means gold in Hindi - the restaurant in New York City was launched during the pandemic years but had reported success despite restrictions at the time.

People magazine in the US said the actor's representatives confirmed that Chopra would no longer be an active partner at the restaurant.

The magazine carried this full statement: “Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona. Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Priyanka has always endeavored to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India."

The 41-year-old star, who is married to singer Nick Jonas and shares a daughter with him, has several entrepreneurial pursuits. Chopra owns a line of beauty products called Anomaly, and she founded a production house called Purple Pebble Pictures. Inspired by the restaurant Sona, the star founded Sona Home - Indian-inspired designs for dining and home decor. She also has investments in other businesses such as Bumble and Perfect Moment.

Chopra is one of the many Hollywood and Bollywood actors who have invested in and created businesses inspired by their interests and passion.

In a Forbes India interview last year the star said, "I want to be investing in a brand before it becomes the biggest brand, and catch it when it’s still nascent, and be a part of its growth story. For instance, Bumble, now Perfect Moment, Apartment List etc."

"Also, I like to invest in companies that I feel cater to a gap in the market and would be a product or service that I would use in my real life."

The 'Love Again' star's most recent work on screen was Citadel, created by the Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra) of the global spy agency Citadel. The show, according to recent media reports, has been renewed for a second season.