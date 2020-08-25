The ‘Powerpuff Girls’ is getting a gritty, live-action reboot at the CW and fans of the original show are not happy with the announcement.
The series will follow the titular superheroes as disillusioned 20-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting, reports Variety.
The project hails from writers and executive producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros Television will produce.
The original ‘Powerpuff Girls’ was created by Craig McCracken.
In the original series, the Powerpuff Girls — Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup — were created by Professor Utonium in an attempt to create the “perfect little girl” using a mixture of “sugar, spice, and everything nice”. However, he accidentally spilt a mysterious substance called “Chemical X” into the mixture, creating three girls and granting all three superpowers.
The show ran for six seasons and 78 episodes between 1998 and 2005. ‘The Powerpuff Girls Movie’ was released in 2002, while a rebooted animated series began airing on Cartoon Network in 2016.
Response to the announcement of the new show has been largely negative, with social media users asking CW to “not ruin their childhood”.
“This makes zero sense if it’s real, since the Powerpuff Girls were frequently shown to be enjoying their childhood just fine, despite crime interrupting it often. I feel like half the show is Professor Utonium tryin’ to be a good dad to the girls,” wrote Twitter user @yugiohtas.
“The Powerpuff Girls is getting a live-action series on CW. In all honesty despite the talent involved, I don’t know how this will be pulled off. The show is something specially made to be animated and putting it in live-action seems really weird,” wrote user @Animated_Antic.