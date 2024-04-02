“My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I’m raising two boys. I want ‘em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide,” she said.

“I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity ... I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost,” Shakira, who shares Sasha, nine, and Mila, 11, with her ex partner Gerard Pique, said.

Before Shakira, many people had called out the film. Podcaster Matt Walsh condemned it as “the most aggressively anti-man, feminist propaganda fest ever put to film.” Bill Maher later slammed the film as “man-hating.”