The long delay has led to speculation in some quarters that it may never happen. But Jackson confirms that it will — and that it has to happen soon. “We are clinging on to the rights for The Dam Busters, and we have them for another year or two,” he says. “It’s just a great story, it’s always been a great story. But it’s an even greater story now than it was in 1955 because, back then, there was still so much of the story that was under the Official Secrets Act.”