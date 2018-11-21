“I am also investing in tech. I have always been a huge tech nerd,” Hilton confesses, before explaining how she plans on using her digital footprint to launch a platform that could one day rival Twitter and Facebook. “I have been in Berlin and I am developing a new virtual reality world that will be like the new social media,” she articulates. “Through this VR tech, you will be transported into the world of Paris where you will get to meet all different kinds of people, be your own avatar. It’s going to be innovative.”