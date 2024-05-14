Veteran talk show host Oprah Winfrey has apologised for being a “major contributor” to the diet culture, according to Page Six.

She took accountability for promoting unsustainable methods of weight loss over the years during a three-hour live WeightWatchers special.

“I have been a steadfast participant in this diet culture,” said the legendary talk show host. “Through my platforms, through the magazine, through the talk show for 25 years and online. I’ve been a major contributor to it. I cannot tell you how many weight-loss shows and makeovers I have done, and they have been a staple since I’ve been working in television,” she continued.

Oprah Winfrey attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, US. Image Credit: Reuters

One particular moment that still haunts Winfrey was when she infamously brought out a red Radio Flyer wagon stacked with 67 pounds of fat on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show.’

The fat on the wagon symbolised how much weight she had dropped after a monthlong, liquid-only fast.

“I’ve shared how that famous wagon of fat moment on the ‘Oprah’ show is one of my biggest regrets,” she continued. “It set a standard for people watching that I nor anybody else could uphold.”

Winfrey was joined by actresses Rebel Wilson, Amber Riley and Busy Philipps as well as WeightWatchers CEO Sima Sistani and several doctors during the YouTube special.

The group discussed the brand’s shift from promoting dieting to becoming a weight-health company.