Rapper Nicki Minaj has taken aim at Cardi B with a line of merchandise inspired by their fight.

It comes nearly a month after the stars got into a physical altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party that left Cardi bruised.

On Thursday, Minaj shared a product image of a pink backpack with the phrase “Nicki Stopped My Bag” written across it.

The expression comes from Cardi herself. Following their fight, the Bodak Yellow rapper went on Instagram (after being escorted out of the event) to explain her reason for the clash. “Let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, [expletive] the way I eat!” Cardi wrote.

Cardi then went on to explain that Minaj allegedly attacked her parenting skills, which is what ultimately pushed her over the edge.

In addition to the backpack, Minaj is also selling T-shirts and jackets.