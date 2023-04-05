Speaking on a podcast earlier before the pair was spotted in Tokyo, the stunning model said: "I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different. I was like, 'He's kind of great'." She said her love life hasn't always been so good, "If you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh."

'Mirror.co.uk' further states that Ratajkowski revealed to the 'Going Mental' with Eileen Kelly podcast that she had been going to therapy to help her stop dating the wrong type of men before she met Styles.

"I was drawn to a specific type of partner before I went to therapy. Now I feel I'm not as attracted to that same type of person," she said. "I don't like a lot of men. I don't go on dates if I'm not sure about them."