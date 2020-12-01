Millie Bobby Brown Image Credit: Supplied

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown broke down into tears on Monday, in a video plea for fans to show some respect. Her followers suspect that it’s also why she deleted her TikTok account.

The 16-year-old actress became visibly emotional as she recounted the story of how she had been Christmas shopping with her mum, when a girl approached her and asked if she could film her.

“She said, ‘Can I take a video of you?’ I said, ‘Um, no.’ But why would anyone want to be taking a video of? Of me? It’s not like of the both of us, it’s of me. At the end of the day, I don’t need to justify it to anyone,” said Brown.

The actress claims she was paying at the cash register when the girl walked past her and began to video her, despite her requests.

“I said, ‘I’m a human being. What more can I ask from you?’” continued Brown, breaking down crying. “She said, ’So, I can’t take a video of a human being?’ And I said, ‘No, not when I said no.’ It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful.”

Brown added: ”I’m still trying to navigate this all and it’s still overwhelming. I will take a pictures with you, but when you push the boundary and try to fight me on it … Where are my rights to say no?”

To end the video, which she shared through her Instagram Story to her nearly 40 million followers, Brown pleaded for “more respect”.

“I’m making this video to say you have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do,” said the ‘Enola Holmes’ actress.

Later, Brown assuaged the worries of concerned followers by updating them on her state.

“I am totally fine now. But was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected,” wrote Brown. “It’s important to set your boundaries and speak up.”