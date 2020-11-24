Singer had been sober for a year before she says she ‘fell off’

Miley Cyrus Image Credit: AP

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has revealed that she relapsed after one year of sobriety but is back to being clean.

During an interview on Apple’s New Music Daily Radio with Zane Lowe, the 28-year-old songstress was asked by the host about her one-year sobriety when she admitted, “Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off and felt really a lot of ... and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been [expletive] sober.’

“I didn’t, and I fell off and I realised that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and you know I feel like I really accepted that time,” Cyrus stated.

She went on to explain that “one of the things” that she’s used is, “Don’t get furious, get curious,” Cyrus said. “So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?’”

Cyrus also said that she believes “everyone has to do what is best for them.”

For herself, the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer says she doesn’t “have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of ... Even into, I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100 per cent, 100 per cent of the time.”

She further explained that she’s “very disciplined.”

Cyrus said, “That’s why it’s never easy, but it’s pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it’s like the day I don’t want to [expletive] do it anymore, I don’t. The day that I do, I do. You know? But when I don’t want to it just is. I’m just very disciplined.”

In addition, Cyrus spoke specifically about being sober at the age of 27.

The ‘27 Club’ is a list of popular musicians — such as Jimi Hendrix, The Doors’ Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, and The Rolling Stones’ Brian Jones — who have died at age 27, as a result of drug and alcohol abuse. Since its origination in the 1970s, it has expanded to include young actors and artists. The list of causes has also been broadened to include suicide, accidents or acts of violence.