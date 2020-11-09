1 of 10
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek died on Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. He was 80. Trebek died at home early Sunday with family and friends surrounding him, ‘Jeopardy!’ studio Sony said in a statement. He presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years and was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly. Many celebrities mourned the death of the TV star...
Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
“Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will,” — Actor Ryan Reynolds on Twitter.
Image Credit: AP
“We mourn the loss of #alextrebek — a friend, a colleague, an icon. He graced us with warmth, wit & pure elegance, which is why we welcomed him into our homes night after night, year after year. We are deeply saddened for his wife Jean, his family & millions of Jeopardy fans,” — Walt Disney Co. executive chairman Robert Iger on Twitter.
Image Credit: Reuters
“My heart breaks for the Trebek family upon hearing this heartbreaking news. Alex Trebek was a legend. There was no one like him. Kind, elegant, talented, good. Heaven just became brighter and we here on earth mourn him,” — Maria Shriver (left) on Twitter.
Image Credit: Reuters
“I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek,” — Musician John Legend on Twitter.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
“Couldn’t we have one nice weekend? A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek,” — Jimmy Kimmel on Twitter.
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
“RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest,” — Actor Viola Davis on Twitter.
Image Credit: AFP
“I’m so saddened that Alex Trebek has passed. Growing up, he made me feel like my nerdiness was valuable and I loved learning from watching jeopardy. It was our family’s nightly pleasure,” — TV personality and author Padma Lakshmi on Twitter.
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
“Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 36 years. What an incredible career and remarkable life. I’m sending love to his family and fans.” — Comedian Ellen DeGeneres on Twitter.
Image Credit: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP
“Alex Trebek, you brought us so much knowledge, both important and fun, through the years. Your final battle with cancer was heroic, and we are heart-broken that it has taken you from us. I’ll take `Great TV Personas of Our Time’ for $800. The heavens have all the answers now,” — Actor George Takei on Twitter.
Image Credit: AFP