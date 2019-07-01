Image Credit: Supplied

Alliance Francaise Dubai is paying tribute to iconic musician Michel Legrand, showcasing two films for which he composed the scores, on July 1 and 2.

On July 1 at 7.30pm, the 1964 film ‘Les Parapluies de Cherbourg’ (‘The Umbrellas of Cherbourg’) directed by Jacques Demy and starring Catherine Deneuve, will be screened. The romantic musical won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes film festival that year.

Then, on July 2, ‘Les Demoiselles de Rochefort’ (‘The Young Girls of Rochefort’), directed by Jacques Demy and also starring Deneuve, will be screened at 7.30pm.