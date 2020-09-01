Michael B. Jordan, left, and Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." Image Credit: AP

Michael B Jordan, who played Killmonger opposite Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in ‘Black Panther’, has penned an emotional tribute to his fallen co-star, who died on August 28 of colon cancer aged 43.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything,” wrote Jordan on Instagram.

“I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with ‘All My Children’ when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honour purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time,” continued Jordan.

He wrote: “The thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are … You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time.”

The 33-year-old actor, ten years Boseman’s junior, said he would miss “your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humour, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes.”

“I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes. he. is! Rest In Power Brother,” wrote Jordan.

In Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’, Jordan played T’Challa’s primary adversary, Killmonger, also known as Erik Stevens.

Harrison Ford, who starred in the baseball film ‘42’ across from Boseman, also paid tribute to the actor.