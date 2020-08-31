As fans and the Marvel family continue to reel from the sudden death of ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman, the final post from the actor’s Twitter account has gone down in history as the ‘most liked’ tweet.
Boseman died on August 28, at 43, after waging a private battle with colon cancer. A statement confirming his death and paying tribute to the actor was posted on his official Twitter handle soon after.
The outpouring of grief that followed in wake of his death, Twitter also confirmed that fans turned the actor’s final post into a record-breaking tweet online after it registered more than 5.7 million likes.
“Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever,” the company shared via its own account.
Tributes have poured in for Boseman from around the world, with former US President Barack Obama, TV mogul Oprah Winfrey, Robert Downey Jr and filmmaker Spike Lee, who worked with the late actor in ‘Da 5 Bloods’, which is streaming on Netflix.
According to the Los Angeles Times, other highly “liked” tweets on the social media platform included Obama’s 2017 message about learned racism and his January tribute to Kobe Bryant. Tweets from band BTS also earned millions of likes on their tweets.