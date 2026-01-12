The pins honor people like Renee Macklin Good, fatally shot by ICE officer in Minneapolis
Dubai: The 2026 Golden Globes weren’t just about gowns, tuxes, and trophies — a handful of Hollywood stars used the red carpet to make a statement. Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, and others arrived wearing black-and-white pins emblazoned with “Be Good” and “Ice Out”, drawing attention to recent deaths involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The pins honor people like Renee Macklin Good, fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis, and Keith Porter, who died in Los Angeles at the hands of an off-duty ICE agent.
It’s part of the #BeGood campaign, which encourages compassion, accountability, and activism — and yes, even Hollywood can get in on the action.
On the red carpet, Ruffalo made it clear why the pins mattered. “This is for Renee Good and for people in the United States who are feeling scared today,” he said. “I love this country. And what I’m seeing happening isn’t the America I know.” His words, paired with the subtle but striking pin, spoke louder than any press statement.
Wanda Sykes kept it punchy, telling reporters, “We need to speak up and hold the government accountable. It’s awful what they’re doing to people.” The message? Even at glitzy events, it’s possible to balance star power with conscience.
The #BeGood campaign isn’t limited to awards shows. Across the country, advocacy groups organized over 1,000 events to honor lives lost, highlight the human cost of ICE policies, and encourage people to “be good” to one another in times of hardship.
By the time the photographers were done snapping, the red carpet had a little extra sparkle — a reminder that Hollywood can celebrate cinema and stand for something bigger, all while looking fabulous doing it.
