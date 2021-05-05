This combination photo shows Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leaving Canada House in London, on Jan. 7, 2020, left, and cover art for her upcoming children's book "The Bench," with pictures by Christian Robinson. The book will publish on June 8. Image Credit: AP

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has added a new title to her name — children’s book author.

The former ‘Suits’ actress and philanthropist will make her writing debut with ‘The Bench’, which is based on the bond between her husband Prince Harry and their first child, Archie.

The book, which is set to release on June 8, is illustrated by award-winning artist Christian Robinson. The idea for the book sprang from a poem that Meghan wrote for Harry as he celebrated his first Father’s Day after Archie was born.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019.

“Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens,” Meghan said in a statement.

Meghan, who is biracial, and Harry have been in the news for their decision to quit royal life amid harsh media scrutiny, and for their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. In it, Harry revealed that an unnamed member of the royal family asked him about how dark yet-to-be born Archie’s skin colour might be. The couple, who married in 2018, are expecting their second child, a girl.

“My hope is that ‘The Bench’ resonates with every family, no matter the make-up, as much as it does with mine,” her statement added.

In this photo provided by Random House on Tuesday, May, 4, 2021, of an interior spread from The Bench, the debut children's book written by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, with illustrations by artist Christian Robinson. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is releasing her first children's book next month. Random House Children’s Books announced Tuesday, May 4, 2021 that “The Bench,” a story about the moments a diverse group of fathers and sons share, will be out on June 8. Image Credit: AP In this photo provided by Random House on Tuesday, May, 4, 2021, of an interior spread from The Bench, the debut children's book written by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, with illustrations by artist Christian Robinson. Image Credit: AP View gallery as list

Meghan will also be the narrator for an audiobook version of ‘The Bench’.

“Meghan’s touching text explores the relationship between fathers and sons and undeniably tugs at the heartstrings that parents and caregivers feel,” said Mallory Loehr, publisher of the Random House Books for Young Readers Group, in a statement.