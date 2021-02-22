Megan Fox has shut down a viral tweet that ran a fake screenshot of the actress’ social media. The post featured an anti-mask message in the midst of the pandemic.
The Hollywood actress took to her Instagram Story to refute the tweet, writing: “I’ve never made any statements regarding wearing masks. Scary that you can go viral and possibly be socially crucified for something you haven’t done.”
According to People Magazine, the now deleted tweet posted a fake screenshot allegedly from Fox’s social media account with a message from the actress that read: “I noticed comments on social media questioning my decision to ‘not wear a mask’ in public. While I appreciate the concern of my fans and others, it is ultimately my decision to trust the universe to keep me and my family safe. We are okay.”
The message further read: “The fans I met did not have any issues and if they did, I would have gladly given them space or put one on since I always carry one with me for the comfort of other people. Ultimately, I do not think bullying is the way to go about this. Please respect our beliefs, values, privacy.”
The tweet reportedly ran a doctored image that dates back to a 2014 post by Fox, according to People, along with a picture of the 34-year-old actress with her current boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly carrying masks in their hands.
Fox and Kelly went public with their relationship this year following her split with her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green.