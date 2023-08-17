After their amazing chemistry in Greta Gerwig’s $1 billion-grosser ‘Barbie’, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are gearing up to reunite for an ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel. The duo will don completely new avatars after their feel-good fantasy comedy.

According to Collider, director Jay Roach has a very vivid vision for his currently untitled ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel. He is in fact inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s psychological thriller films, and will go old school with its filmmaking techniques as it will be set in Monte Carlo in 1962.

Next to nothing has been revealed about the film, though Roach has said that he aims to capture the same on-screen presence of Robbie and Gosling which they showcased in ‘Barbie’, except this time it will be darker, more grounded and a lot more cynical.

Roach told Collider: “Originally, there were some questions about whether it would be weird to have (Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling) together again after ‘Barbie’.”

“But I think there’s just some pairings you want to see over and over again. It’s such a powerful, powerful duo, you know? And it’s the suspense of will they come together; will they trust each other enough to team up? That’s romantic,” he added.

The prequel will aim to tie up its storyline with director Steven Soderbergh’s classic 2001 ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, which starred George Clooney as Danny Ocean, an ex-convict fresh out of prison who reunites with old partner in crime Rusty, portrayed by Brad Pitt for a witty but dangerous heist to steal millions from Las Vegas casinos. Romance rarely figures in Ocean’s movies, but there is a love story in this prequel apparently.

The production has not yet started, because while it was expected to begin in France, on June 30, 2023, the Hollywood writers and actors strikes have paralysed work, while giving a release date is currently out of the question.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at a premiere of 'Barbie'. Image Credit: AP

Robbie to earn $50 million for ‘Barbie’

Actress Margot Robbie is being richly rewarded for her role in director Greta-Gerwig’s $1-billion (Dh3.67 billion) blockbuster ‘Barbie’, as she is expected to earn over $50 million (Dh183.65 million) in salary and box office bonuses. This means, her royalties for the movie are even greater than her co-stars due to her also being a producer for the film.

According to Variety, Greta Gerwig will also likely receive bonuses because of the film’s outsize success. ‘Barbie’ had earned $526.3 million (Dh1,933.12 million) at the US box office since its opening, and then earned over $657.6 million (Dh2,415.39 million) at the international box office.

In addition to bringing the popular children’s toy line to life, Robbie produced the film through her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which she founded in 2014 with her now-husband, Tom Ackerley, and friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. The goal of the company was to tell women’s stories on screen and support women creators behind the scenes.