The entire cast posed for a rare shot that Jennifer Aniston posted to her new Instagram

Jennifer Aniston has made her friendship with her long-lasting ‘Friends’ cast Instagram official.

Aniston, 50, posted a heart-warming and rare reunion selfie with Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Leblanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, shortly after hit ‘90s sitcom celebrated its 25th year anniversary last month.

The viral photo also marks Aniston’s first and only post on Instagram so far, as the actress has just joined the social networking platform.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” wrote Aniston, flashing a smile in the photo.