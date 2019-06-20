Image Credit: Supplied

After one season, ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ might have welcomed its last guests — and its last TV viewers.

“We were looking to rework the show, but there were creative differences,” a source close to the show told Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, not ruling out “something else, some other iteration, down the line.”

A representative for the actress-turned-entrepreneur said the show hadn’t been cancelled but was moving in a new direction, noting that there was “perhaps not enough drama” in Lohan’s life anymore “for the reality TV formula.”

“And for the club we are simply moving the focus to a brand new and exciting location in Athens and also a new location and partnership to be announced in Mykonos,” Lohan’s rep said. “It’s all positive.”

‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,’ which was set in Greece and chronicled Lohan’s efforts to launch a club in Mykonos, premiered in January on MTV. News of its demise was first reported by Page Six.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming you at our new all day summer project ‘Lohan Seaside’: beach bar, restaurant and the best thematic parties,” reads a message that pops up throughout the Mykonos club’s website, as well as on the Lohan Nightclub site.

It refers people to an address in Athens. Both the beach club and nightclub appear to be closed.