Lindsay Lohan Image Credit: AP

Actress Lindsay Lohan’s mother has opened about the pain her family felt after seeing a hurtful 2011 tweet about her daughter made by Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen, 35, has been criticised for past tweets where she has bullied people including model Courtney Stodden.

Dina Lohan in 2013. Image Credit: AFP

“When someone says hurtful words they’re not just hurting that person, they’re hurting their siblings, their mother their grandma. They’re inflicting so much pain,” Dina Lohan told The New York Post, Page Six reported.

The tweet in question was a graphic one that has since been deleted. “Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees Emma Stone,” Teigen had written. Around that time, Lindsay had admitted that she had self harmed amid her battles with mental health, addiction and intense public scrutiny.

Following the backlash in May, Teigen apologised for harassing Stodden a decade ago through tweets and direct messages such as “I can’t wait for you to die.”

“I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll,” Teigen tweeted at the time. “I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Chrissy Teigen and Courtney Stodden.

Teigen, the wife of singer John Legend and cookbook author, has since dropped out of a voice role in Netflix series ‘Never Have I Ever’ and has reportedly lost out on endorsement deals.

On the work front, Dubai resident Lindsay has good things to look forward to and she prepares for her comeback with a Netflix rom-com.