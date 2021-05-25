Lindsay Lohan is making a comeback with Netflix.
The actress, 34, first gained fame as a child with 1998 comedy ‘The Parent Trap’ and has kept a low profile in the last few years. This will soon change as she returns to the screen with an as-yet untitled holiday-themed romantic comedy.
“Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident,” read a tweet from the streaming giant.
The ‘Mean Girls’ actress, who has been a Dubai resident for a number of years, last starred in the 2019 horror flick ‘Among the Shadows’. She was also known for her short-lived reality series ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’.
According to reports, the Netflix film will be directed by Janeen Damian and production will begin in November. The release date or further cast details haven’t been announced yet.
Lohan has been planning a career comeback for a while. Talking to Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during CNN’s 2019 New Year’s Eve, Lohan opened about wanting to return to the US to restart her career.
“I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year,” Lohan said. “And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”