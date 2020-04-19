The ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Parent Trap’ actress has been living in the UAE for six years

Lindsay Lohan Image Credit: AP

Lindsay Lohan appeared on David Spade’s interview show on YouTube, 'Lights Out with David Spade', to talk about life in Dubai, the UAE's National sterilisation programme — and a possible 'Mean Girls' sequel.

“I’m in Dubai; I’m kind of in the Wall Street area of Dubai, it’s like Downtown,” said Lohan, before Spade asked her where Dubai was.

“It’s in the Middle East. It’s a city built on desert. I came here in 2008 when they had just finished building the Atlantis hotel, and there was none of this here. There was no DIFC, Downtown, Dubai Mall, anything that there is,” said Lohan.

“That’s sort of how [Las] Vegas started,” said Spade. “They just drove out there and said, ‘How about here?’ And you wouldn’t think it would be able to work but it does.”

Lohan said she hadn’t been to Los Angeles in more than a decade, except for airport stopovers.

“I’ve been here [in the UAE] for about six years. I go to New York a lot, I go and see my family. I was in London before this. I haven’t been in LA in over 10 years,” she revealed.

“I think the paparazzi definitely scared me a lot. I hadn’t been there in so long, but I haven’t had any real reasons to, recently,” she continued.

David Spade and Lindsay Lohan Image Credit: Instagram

Lohan also spoke about life in Dubai during the pandemic and outlined some of the measures that the city has taken to keep residents safe and flatten the curve, such as requiring permits to leave the home, and the ongoing sterilisation programme.

“They take it very seriously,” said Lohan. “And there are drones that clean at night and are decontaminating the streets and everything.”

Lohan said she took offence to receiving pictures of people who are not practicing responsible social distancing in places abroad, such as New York, where her brother lives.

“People are just chilling,” she said. “It’s better to be actually scared of going out, so you take it seriously.”

Lohan also spoke about her music and acting career, saying she was interested in doing a sequel to her popular 2004 film ‘Mean Girls’.