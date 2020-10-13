Lindsay Lohan sat for a photo shoot with UAE-based Jordanian make-up artist Hindash, who shared behind-the-scenes footage of the Hollywood actress’ session with him on Instagram on Tuesday.
The ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Freaky Friday’ actress, who is based in Dubai, shared an image from the photo shoot on her Instagram page, in which she’s wearing a fur-like blue garment and pouting her lips, while holding a puppy.
Hindash reposted the image, with the caption, “So … this casually happened! Photos coming soon!”
While details of the photo shoot are unclear, Lohan appeared in several outfits, including the aforementioned blue jacket with exaggerated shoulders, complemented by fitted maroon leather on her legs, and a more toned down ensemble comprised of a dotted sheer top, with feathery white detailing, and wide leg black trousers.
Hindash, also known as Mohammed Hindash, a popular make-up artist and YouTuber based in the UAE, is known for his make-up process videos, which he posts on his Instagram account of 1 million followers. He is particularly noted for his eyeliner techniques, and in 2018, collaborated with make-up brand Wojooh on his own eyeliner.
Lohan, who made her film debut in 1998 in the Disney flick ‘Parent Trap’, recently took part in a virtual ‘Mean Girls’ reunion, joined by Tina Fey, Rachel McAdams and more. Earlier this year, the actress gave an interview where she said she has been living in Dubai for six years.