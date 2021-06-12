1 of 10
Jamaica is a little country, but it produced one of the biggest music stars of all time — Bob Marley. Marley was by far the best-known reggae musician in the world and a cult figure in his native Jamaica. Even after his death his music still resonates, boasts longevity and a[peals to a growing number of new reggae lovers. Here are my best Bob Marley records to own.
Natty Dread — October 25, 1974: Like most music fans, I discovered the incomparable Bob Marely through his signature song, ‘No Woman No Cry’, the lead single from his fifth album that was released sometime in the early 70s. ‘No Woman No Cry’ is a song Marley sings to a woman, telling her not to cry. But more than anything the song defines what reggae is all about.
Jamaican-born Marley recorded several outstanding albums during his time, including ‘Catch The Fire’, ‘Burnin’, ‘Exodus,’, ‘Kaya’ and ‘Uprising’, but I believe that ‘Natty Dread’ was his crowning glory. The upbeat ‘Lively Up Yourself’, which is a lot similar to ‘Get Up, Stand Up’ from ‘Burnin’ and the powerful ‘Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)’ are Marley at his best, his singing full of emotion while he seems like he is enjoying himself. The album has a solid groove and is instantly likeable. Other albums may have yielded more hits but ‘Natty Dread’ narrowly eclipses ‘Catch A Fire’ as my all-time favourite Marley record.
Burnin — October 19, 1973: Just six months after the release of ‘Catch a Fire’, Marley recorded ‘Burnin’ a tour de force that kicks off with the stirring ‘Get Up, Stand Up,’ which would become a staple at live concerts. But it is ‘I Shot the Sheriff’, that is the album’s standout song, which became a number one hit for British rock star Eric Clapton in 1974.
Although it’s a song about violence it’s also highlights a person’s self-defense in the face of adversity, hence the lyrics ‘I didn’t shoot no deputy.’ The album also features several re-recordings of older songs like ‘Put It On’, ‘Small Axe’, and ‘Duppy Conqueror’ but they are delivered with a freshness that Marley and his buddies seamlessly produce. This was the last record on which Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer played on and after which the band was renamed Bob Marley and the Wailers.
Catch A Fire — April 13, 1973: If ‘Natty Dread’ served as my reggae baptism, ‘Catch a Fire’ seduced me even further. Marley is a strong and provocative songwriter who excels himself singing reggae love songs like ‘Stir It Up’.
Peter Tosh (pictured), a long-time collaborator gets to sing two of his own composition on the album but for the most part it is Marley doing his thing as the producers keep the instrumentation to the minimal to allow his voice to soar. And it does.Marley was always intended to be a protest singer much like Bob Dylan and that facet of his calling is revealed on ‘Concrete Jungle’ a catchy song that laments the state of urban poverty. A great reggae album.
Exodus — June 3, 1977: By the summer of 1977 Bob Marley had become the most famous and successful reggae musician in the world and one of Jamaica’s most influential figures. When he sang people listened and took notice of the messages, many of them political, he conveyed. ‘Exodus’ and ‘One Love/People Get Ready’ hit to the bone and had Africans all over the globe swaying to his reggae while the laid-back ‘Three Little Birds’ and ‘Waiting in Vain’ were gems and right up their with some of his best work. One of Marley’s finest works.
Kaya — January, 1978: By far one of Bon Marley’s sweetest albums that featured the hits like the title track, ‘Satisfy My Soul’, ‘Sun is Shining’ and ‘Easy Skanking’. Overall the mood is more mellow than on previous Marley albums and hinted at Marley further maturing as a songwriter and singer. ‘Kaya’ is a bit of a departure from the Marley albums of old as it had a more mainstream, pop feel to it. He eschewed singing about political upheavals and instead turned his attention to songs of love and happiness.
‘Kaya’ was a hole new avatar for Marley who realised that perhaps enough was a enough with his protest singing days and it brought about a freshness and friendless that gave the album a lot of sparkle. ‘Running Away, ‘Misty Morning’ and ‘She’s Gone’ are just two songs that portrayed the new Marley as a happier singer and musician than ever before. And one at the top of his game.
