Kylie Jenner Image Credit: instagram.com/kyliejenner/

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has responded to the social media backlash that came after she asked fans to donate to a make-up artist’s GoFundMe page.

You might ask, why were people mad about this seemingly good deed? Let’s do a recap.

Make-up artist Samuel Rauda, who has worked with Jenner and some of her sisters, was seriously injured in a car accident and underwent surgery. After a GoFundMe account was set up with an initial goal of $10,000 to help with his medical expenses, Jenner donated $5,000 and asked her fans to help out as well. The current funding goal has been set at $120,000.

“May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me,” she wrote on an Instagram Story to her 222 million followers.

However, people were not impressed by her gesture and pointed out she could have donated an amount in proportion to her wealth. Jenner, 23, was once named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes; a title that has since been taken away by the publication. Title or not, the beauty mogul is estimated to be worth under $900 million.

“Kylie Jenner makes almost half a million dollars everyday and she is still asking her relatively poor fans to pay for her friends $60,000 medical bills? Eat the rich,” one person tweeted.

“Why is Kylie Jenner asking fans to pay her for friends brain surgery through GoFundMe when she’s a literal billionaire?!?!? I’m honestly confused,” another wrote online.

Jenner took to Instagram to clear things up and give her side to the story.

Kylie Jenner's statement about make-up artist Samuel Rauda Image Credit: instagram.com/kyliejenner/

“I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my make-up artist’s medical bills,” Jenner wrote on Instagram Stories. “Sam isn’t my make-up artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest.”